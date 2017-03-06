Golden Gate Ferry on Monday officially kicked off its service from Tiburon to San Francisco, marking the first time in 40 years that the transportation service expanded its territory in Marin County, according to the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

Discussions to implement the new service ignited back in 2015 when Golden Gate Ferry considered acquiring the Blue and Gold Fleet's transportation route between Tiburon and the city by the bay, according to the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

Those discussions, which also included AC Ventures and Angel Island Tiburon Ferry, ended with the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District Board of Directors on Feb. 24 approving a sublease agreement with Blue and Gold Fleet, allowing Golden Gate Ferry to operate along the new route.

The added ferry service, in addition to buses that transport commuters from the North Bay to San Francisco, can help reduce congestion on the Golden Gate Bridge and Highway 101 by as much as 25 percent, according to Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District Manager Denis Mulligan.