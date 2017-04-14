Graveman Exits Game Early, A's Can't Slow Astros' Deep Lineup | NBC Bay Area
Oakland Athletics

Graveman Exits Game Early, A's Can't Slow Astros' Deep Lineup

By Associated Press

    Getty Images
    Kendall Graveman #49 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Houston Astros in the top of the first inning at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on April 14, 2017 in Oakland, California.

    OAKLAND — Nori Aoki homered and drove in two runs to help the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 Friday night for their third straight win.

    Brian McCann had three RBIs with a two-run double and a sacrifice fly to help Dallas Keuchel (2-0) win in Oakland for the first time in seven games, including six starts.

    Khris Davis homered - his fifth of the season - in his first at-bat for the A's, who lost their second straight.

    A's starter Kendall Graveman took a shutout into the fifth inning, which Aoki ruined with a leadoff homer over the right- field fence.

    Graveman left after the fifth. He gave up five hits, walked two and did not strike out a hitter. Ryan Madsen (0-1) gave up a run and three hits while getting just two outs.

    Houston's Jose Altuve reached base in all five plate appearances, extending his streak to a career-high 11 straight.

