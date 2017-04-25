A 50-year-old man last week used a hammer to take out his anger on another driver in Milpitas, police said.

Officers said a fight was reported on West Calaveras Boulevard and North Abel Street around 7:50 a.m. on April 17.

Police believe the altercation may have sparked as a road rage incident when the suspect – Anthony Gerald Silva – got into an accident with the other driver near Interstate 680. After the collision, both drivers were stopped in traffic on the westbound side of the Calaveras Boulevard overpass near North Abel Street, according to police.

The pair is then suspected of taking their disagreement to a parking lot on West Calaveras Boulevard near Butler Street, police said. There, Silva climbed out of his white 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 pick-up truck armed with a hammer. He used the tool to smash the windows of the other driver’s gray 2000 Nissan Sentra and also punched the victim multiple times, police said.

Silva has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail and faces charges for vandalism and assault.

People who may have information about the incident are asked to call Milpitas Police Department at 408-586-2400. Information can also be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at 408-586-2500 or online.