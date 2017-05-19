A head-on collision shut down both directions of Niles Canyon Road between Sunol and Fremont early Friday, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

A silver Toyota Camry struck a white minivan around 6 a.m., blocking a bridge over Niles Creek.

Three fire engines, one fire truck and a battalion chief are on scene, officials said.



There is no estimated time for reopening the heavily relied-upon road. The closure is expected to impact the morning commute.

