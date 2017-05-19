Head-On Crash Closes Niles Canyon Road in Both Directions Between Fremont and Sunol | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Head-On Crash Closes Niles Canyon Road in Both Directions Between Fremont and Sunol

By NBC Bay Area staff

processing...

NEWSLETTERS

Privacy policy | More Newsletters

A head-on collision shut down both directions of Niles Canyon Road between Sunol and Fremont early Friday, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

A silver Toyota Camry struck a white minivan around 6 a.m., blocking a bridge over Niles Creek.

Three fire engines, one fire truck and a battalion chief are on scene, officials said. 

There is no estimated time for reopening the heavily relied-upon road. The closure is expected to impact the morning commute. 

Check back for updates.

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago
Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

  • Download the App

    Available for IOS and Android
Connect With Us
AdChoices