Heavy Police Activity at Milpitas KFC in Possible Standoff - NBC Bay Area
By NBC Bay Area staff

    NBC Bay Area
    Police surround a KFC restaurant in Milpitas for a possible shooter inside. (Sept. 11, 2017)

    SWAT teams from three cities converged on a Milpitas KFC restaurant Monday night to investigate a possible shooter inside a restroom.

    Police provided few details as they tried to determine whether there was a shooter inside or someone merely set off a firecracker. Police said it quite possibly is a standoff.

    SWAT teams from Milpitas, San Jose and Fremont were at the scene.

    Employees reportedly evacuated the restaurant and were being interviewed by police.

    No further details were available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago
