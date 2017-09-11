Heavy Police Activity at Milpitas KFC in Possible Standoff

Police surround a KFC restaurant in Milpitas for a possible shooter inside. (Sept. 11, 2017)

SWAT teams from three cities converged on a Milpitas KFC restaurant Monday night to investigate a possible shooter inside a restroom.

Police provided few details as they tried to determine whether there was a shooter inside or someone merely set off a firecracker. Police said it quite possibly is a standoff.

SWAT teams from Milpitas, San Jose and Fremont were at the scene.

Employees reportedly evacuated the restaurant and were being interviewed by police.

No further details were available.