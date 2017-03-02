High-Priced Williams Could Be a Roster Casualty

Defensive tackle Dan Williams (No. 90) is coming off a subpar season with the Raiders in 2016. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

In March of 2015, the Raiders signed veteran tackle Dan Williams to solidify the team’s interior defense, particularly against the run.

The 6-foot-2, 330-pounder from Tennessee was coming off five seasons in Arizona where he’d grown into a fine player. In his last season with the Cardinals he played in all 16 games and had a career-high 45 tackles.

In his first season with the Raiders he started 15 games and was in on 48 tackles with a sack. But in 2016, his production fell dramatically. He started 11 of his 16 games, took part in just 17 tackles and had a half sack. For that the Raiders paid him $7.5 million in the second year of a four-year deal in which he’s set to get $4.5 million in 2017 and $5 million in 2018.

Now, as general manager Reggie McKenzie ponders moves to improve the Raiders defense and manage the salary cap, Williams appears to be in jeopardy to remain with the team. If Oakland uses one of its top draft picks on a defensive tackle, as expected, or brings in a free agent for the position, Williams could be cut, the victim of his decreased production. Plus, young defensive tackle Justin Ellis has started 13 games over the past two seasons and could absorb his snaps.

During training camp this past summer, Ellis outperformed Williams in the first weeks after Williams got off to a slow start and was reported to be out of shape.

As training camp progressed, Williams gradually regained his condition and reasserted himself. In August, Williams said, “I do believe in my skill level and I know what I can bring to the table. Everyday, I just have to go out there and show them what I can do and go from there.”

Now, however, Williams finds himself a high-priced player coming off a less-than-stellar season. As the Raiders tweak their roster over the next weeks and months, Williams may become a roster casualty.