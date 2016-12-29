Housemate Stabbing in San Francisco Near the Castro | NBC Bay Area
Housemate Stabbing in San Francisco Near the Castro

The suspect was found hiding under a car.

By NBC Bay Area staff

    One housemate was stabbed and another was arrested after he was spotted hiding under a car Thursday morning in San Francisco near the Castro.

    About 2:30 a.m. police said they responded to a stabbing involving housemates inside a home at Henry and Noe streets, police said. A man ran away and hid under a car in the neighborhood, police said. He was spotted about 3 a.m. and arrested.

    The victim suffered non-life threatening wounds.

    A motive was unknown.

