Housemate Stabbing in San Francisco Near the Castro

One housemate was stabbed and another was arrested after he was spotted hiding under a car Thursday morning in San Francisco near the Castro.

About 2:30 a.m. police said they responded to a stabbing involving housemates inside a home at Henry and Noe streets, police said. A man ran away and hid under a car in the neighborhood, police said. He was spotted about 3 a.m. and arrested.

The victim suffered non-life threatening wounds.

A motive was unknown.