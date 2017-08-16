Developer Universal Paragon Corp. has proposed converting a 684-acre former rail yard and landfill in Brisbane, California, into 7 million square feet of office space and 4,500 home units. (Aug. 14, 2017)

Following a postponed vote on a housing project at the Brisbane Baylands last Monday, the Brisbane City Council has canceled its Thursday meeting and expects a ballot measure related to the plan to be ready by June or November of 2018.

The vote was initially delayed for an eight-month review period between October and May of 2016, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, during which time proponents and critics of the project packed a series of public hearings set to discuss the proposal.

The review period had since been extended to conduct additional environmental and fiscal impact reports to determine the safety of building on a former landfill. Deliberations were set to come to a close this month ahead of a ballot measure in November.

The council is currently debating a few proposals including one by Universal Paragon Corp. The developer has proposed converting the 684-acre former rail yard and sanitary landfill into seven million square feet of office space and 4,500 home units, while a community proposed plan suggests adding hotel units in place of housing.

Residents argue that the developer's plan, which would nearly triple the population, will change the fabric of their small-town community for good, while California state lawmakers and local job makers argue that bringing nearly 16,000 new jobs to the area without housing units would further deepen the region's housing crisis.

"As with most public policy issues, it is more complicated than a simple yes or no ballot measure," Brisbane City Manager Clayton Holstine said. "The council not only needs to review and make a determination on the applicant's proposal but also needs to deliberate on general plan land use and policy designations and issues."

Brisbane Mayor Lori Liu stated at an Aug. 8 meeting that the council was deferring the vote to review statewide housing legislation that may impact the city' use of the Baylands site.

However, the San Francisco Housing Coalition, a strong proponent of the housing proposal, has said it has no knowledge of proposed state legislation that would impact the Baylands project.

