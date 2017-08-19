Stand Up for Equality and Diversity Rally in Mountain View.

Hundreds of people flocked to Mountain View’s City Hall on Saturday, standing up against hatred, sexism and a white nationalist movement that has dominated headlines since last week’s deadly riot in Charlottesville.

Originally, the Stand Up for Equality and Diversity Rally, which lasted from 1 to 3 p.m., was meant to counter an “alt-right” protest called March on Google to Charleston Park.

The controversial event was envisioned to protest the tech giant’s firing of James Damore, who wrote a controversial memo on gender rules at Google. However, it was canceled when leaders of the right-wing group cited “credible alt-left terrorist threats.”

Concerns about violence also forced the Make-a-Wish Foundation to nix its charity walk, originally scheduled for Saturday.

Even so, the counter-protesters decided to forge ahead with their rally.

On Saturday, they held up signs and chanted, “What do we want? Equality. When do we want it? Now!”

Among a slew of speakers, Mountain View Mayor Lenny Siegel told the 400-strong crowd that he planned to go to Charleston Park himself and stare down neo-Nazis and people who promote fascism under the cloak of free speech.

Check back for updates.