Bay Area advocates are joining forces with women across the country to flex their economic muscle as International Women's Day approaches.

"On March 8, we propose a feminist strike which will not be content to pinkwash the bombs on Bagdad, or to knit crowns honoring biology as our destiny," the Gender Strike! Bay Area states. "Instead, we propose a different strike, a strike against all forms of gender domination."

Whether it's a call for a moment of silence at 12 p.m., or a #GrabYourWallet strike and mass walk out at workplaces, a variety of strategies have been proposed for International Women’s Day, a day chalk-full of strikes held annually in countries the world.

Here is a quick look at what is happening around the Bay Area:

'Day Without A Woman' Rallies and 'International Women’s Day Strikes' Planned in the Bay Area:

San Francisco, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- In the morning, a ‘Day Without a Woman’ rally will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. outside of San Francisco City Hall, while an ‘International Women’s Day’ strike will immediately proceed through the afternoon from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Justin Herman Plaza located at 1 Market St. Organizers state that the organizers of both actions 'are in solidarity' with each other and will be present at both.

Berkeley, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- On the University of California, Berkeley campus, another 'International Women’s Day’ strike will occur around the lunch hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lower Sproul Plaza.

San Jose, Noon to 2 p.m. -- Outside of the San Jose City Hall located at 200 East Santa Clara St., there will be a ‘Day Without A Woman’ rally from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa Cruz, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. -- In the early afternoon, there will be a ‘Day Without A Woman’ rally in the Louden Nelson Community Center located at 301 Center St. in Santa Cruz from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Oakland, 5 to 9 p.m. -- Later that evening outside of the Oakland City Hall, an 'International Women’s Day’ strike will occur from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.