Alameda residents aren't pleased about the new paint job at the local KFC — now, the city council is stepping in.

A much-anticipated paint job at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Alameda is expected to be completed Thursday.

This is the second time in less than three months that the fast food retailer on Encinal Avenue has undergone a makeover. Back in June, Alameda City Council ordered the store's owners to repaint the shop after receiving complaints that the new red and white facade was "garish" and comparable to "a circus tent."

Neighbors didn't have a problem with the Kentucky Fried Chicken when the exterior was painted tan with deep red and white accents.

Photo credit: Google Maps

Neighbors were less than thrilled when they discovered the restaurant's June remodel resembled a "circus tent."

Photo credit: Gillian Edevane

The third update appears to be a compromise between the original look and the scorned remodel. (Sept. 7, 2017.)

Photo credit: Gillian Edevane

At the time, residents said they preferred the original tan and deep red exterior, which allowed the storefront to blend in better with the posh homes that flank one of its sides.

Judging from the store's newest look, the owners of the KFC appear to have compromised: the third update is mostly tan, with bright red and white accents.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the store owners for comment.