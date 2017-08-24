Organizers from several community groups gathered in Berkeley Thursday morning to discuss plans for the anti-hate rally this weekend. (Published 18 minutes ago)

People representing Black Lives Matter and racial justice made it clear during the press conference that white supremacists would not be welcomed in Berkeley and San Francisco.



Group leaders also condemned Berkeley city officials and the National Park Service for welcoming the 'alt-right' rally to the streets of their communities in the name of free speech.

They argue that hate is not protected speech, especially when it incites the kind of violence that occurred in Charlottesville, VA.

“This is all being done in the false context of talking about free speech," said civil rights lawyer, Dan Siegel. "My point is that fascists don’t have free speech rights to incite violence or urge people to genocide.”

Organizers of the counter rallies denounced the white nationalist groups saying they would not be welcomed at the Sunday rally.



"We don't have an option to not fight back, we have to stand against white nationalism, white power, white supremacy and fascism," said member of the Anti Police-Terror Project, Tur-Ha Ak. "We're not telling people what to do and what not to do."