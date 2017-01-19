Landslide Takes Out Hot Tub in Santa Cruz | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Another Round of Rain Approaching
NBC_OTS_BAY1
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Landslide Takes Out Hot Tub in Santa Cruz

By Christie Smith and Laura Malpert

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Laura Malpert/NBC Bay Area
    A landslide in the Santa Cruz mountains causes a hot tub to slide down a hill. (Jan. 19, 2017)

    The rain is great for thirsty plants, parched Earth and dry reservoirs.

    But it can wreak havoc on saturated hills, causing mudslides, sinkholes and floods.

    And that’s what happened in spots throughout the Bay Area, as “Rainuary” has settled in.

    O'Shaugnessy Boulevard in San Francisco also remained closed due to a rockslide from last week's heavy storm. Crews said the area remains closed due to the threat of another rockslide.

    Crews also spent Thursday picking out loose rocks from the area

    And in the Santa Cruz mountains on Summit and Upper Zayante roads, a landslide caused a hot tub to slide down a hill.

    Rain is in the forecast through Tuesday.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices