Landslide Takes Out Hot Tub in Santa Cruz

The rain is great for thirsty plants, parched Earth and dry reservoirs.

But it can wreak havoc on saturated hills, causing mudslides, sinkholes and floods.

And that’s what happened in spots throughout the Bay Area, as “Rainuary” has settled in.

O'Shaugnessy Boulevard in San Francisco also remained closed due to a rockslide from last week's heavy storm. Crews said the area remains closed due to the threat of another rockslide.

Crews also spent Thursday picking out loose rocks from the area

And in the Santa Cruz mountains on Summit and Upper Zayante roads, a landslide caused a hot tub to slide down a hill.

Rain is in the forecast through Tuesday.