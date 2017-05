NBC BAY AREA The In-N-Out in Livermore reopens after customers fell sick.

An In-N-Out burger restaurant in Livermore has reopened after it closed because customers fell ill.

Officials said the food may not be to blame for making nine people sick. The softball players reported flu-like symptoms on Wednesday and In-N-Out closed to investigate.

The team's coach said some of the players were sick before eating at In-N-Out.

After a thorough cleaning, the restaurant is back open.