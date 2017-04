Napa police are searching for this man who is accused of stealing a $7,000 necklace. (April 10, 2017)

Napa police are asking the public for help with identifying a man who stole a $7,000 necklace from a local jewelry store.

The man tried on the pricey piece of jewelry before bolting from the store with the necklace in hand, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Napa Police Department.