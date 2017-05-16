Man Goes on a Ride in the Bay Area Taped to side of Car

Driving from Alameda to East Oakland, a man tapped to the side of a car paraded on highway I-880 for an hour before being caught by Oakland police officers and receiving tickets for unlawful riding and and reckless driving. (Video courtesy: ZashTV) (Published 2 hours ago)

Warning: Do not try this stunt on the road.

A man went on a ride from Alameda to East Oakland taped to the side of a car on highway I-880 for an hour before being caught by Oakland police and receiving tickets for unlawful riding and and reckless driving.

In a video posted on Instagram, 21-year-old Zack Al is seen tapped sideways on the left side of the vehicle moving his arms in glee as his 20-year-old cousin, Leebo Al, drives past Oracle Arena. The idea struck the two after realizing that they had never seen a stunt like that before — at least not caught on video. The men involved in the stunt are associated with a new video channel, zashtv, dedicated to making funny videos.

“People were recording us and laughing and some were even shaking their heads,” said Zack Al. “We knew it was 100 percent safe, especially using Gorilla Tape.”

The cousins were hoping to impress Gorilla Tape in order to get sponsorship for future videos.



The men received a warm welcome from the East Oakland community, and according to Zack Al even the police officers found it funny. But the funny stunt earned them three tickets — two were issued to Zach and Leebo Al for unlawful riding and a third for reckless —which they plan to fight.

Despite the setback, the members of zashtv plan to continue producing crazy videos in the Bay Area. “We’re gonna do a lot of crazy stuff, but it’ll be legal. We just want to build up that fan base,” said Zack Al.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the Oakland Police Department for comment.

