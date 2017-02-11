The suspect is accused of stealing a car at gunpoint and then fleeing from police. He was arrested after a crash. (Feb. 11, 2017)

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night inside the parking garage of a Milpitas apartment building as officers were chasing a man suspected of stealing a car at gunpoint.

At 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Ilara Apartments at 2101 S. Main St., Lt. Raj Maharaj said.

A caller told police that a man had pointed two guns at her and then taken her car keys, according to Maharaj.

As officers were responding, they heard a single gunshot coming from the apartment building's parking structure.

Officers tried to stop the car as the suspect exited, however, the driver refused to pull over and a brief pursuit ensued, Maharaj said.

Officers ultimately were able to stop the suspect when he crashed at Serra Way and S. Abel Street. He was then taken into custody, Maharaj said.

Meanwhile, inside the parking structure, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maharaj.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the victim.

Police are continuing to investigate the homicide and anyone with information is asked to contact Milpitas police at (408) 586-2400.