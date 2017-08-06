Man Shot, Killed in Belmont Identified - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Man Shot, Killed in Belmont Identified

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Shot, Killed in Belmont Identified
    NBC Bay Area
    The scene of a fatal shooting in Belmont. (Aug. 5, 2017)

    A man who died in a shooting in Belmont early Saturday morning has been identified as Dejohn Jones, 24, a Union City resident, the San Mateo County coroner's office said.

    The shooting occurred at an apartment building in the 500 block of Ralston Avenue around 5 a.m., police said Saturday.

    Officers who responded found several people outside and a man with a gunshot wound in one of the apartments, according to police. The victim was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices