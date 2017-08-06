Man Shot, Killed in Belmont Identified

A man who died in a shooting in Belmont early Saturday morning has been identified as Dejohn Jones, 24, a Union City resident, the San Mateo County coroner's office said.

The shooting occurred at an apartment building in the 500 block of Ralston Avenue around 5 a.m., police said Saturday.

Officers who responded found several people outside and a man with a gunshot wound in one of the apartments, according to police. The victim was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.