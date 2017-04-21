Man Wielding Knife Shot, Injured by San Jose Police

A man suspected of carrying a knife was shot and injured by a San Jose Police Department officer Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police were alerted to the armed suspect in the area of Lewis Road and Senter Road, around 12:35 p.m. police said. At some point, one of the arriving officers shot the suspect at least one time.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

The officer will be on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted, according to police.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit will be the primary parties in the investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Callers are encouraged to speak with Sgt. Michael Montonye or Detective Jason Tanner.

Those callers wishing to be anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-7867.