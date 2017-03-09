Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Are Having a 2nd Girl

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan appear with their first daughter, Max, in a photo posted to Zuckerberg's Facebook page on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015. The couple will have a second daughter, Zuckerberg announced Thursday, March 9, 2017.

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are expecting a second baby girl, the Facebook founder announced Thursday in a post that paid tribute to his and his wife's sisters.

"When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy," Zuckerberg wrote. "My next hope was that it would be a girl. I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I'm so happy Max and our new child will have each other."

Max Chan Zuckerberg was born in November 2015, her father announced on Facebook soon afterward. The couple also pledged to donate the lionshare of their Facebook wealth to their charity.

In announcing his second daughter, Zuckerberg shared childhood family photos of his and his wife with their families and what their sisters taught them: "to learn from smart, strong women" in Zuckerberg's case, "the importance of family, caring for others and hard work" in Chan's case.

"We are all better people because of the strong women in our lives -- sisters, mothers and friends," he wrote.

He and Chan tied the knot at a small ceremony at his Palo Alto, California, home in 2012. They met at Harvard and have been together for more than nine years before getting married.

