Protestors assembled and businesses closed during "A Day Without Immigrants," a strike and boycott staged by immigrants to protest the Trump administration's immigration agenda and to demonstrate the importance of immigrants to the U.S. economy and way of life. (Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.)

Hundreds of thousands of protesters on Monday are expected to gather across the country for International Workers' Day — a May 1 tradition that has gained renewed momentum as strident immigration rhetoric continues to seep out of the Trump administration.

The demonstrations, which originated with the labor movement, are marked by employee strikes against exploitive working conditions. But, in recent years, the annual day of action has highlighted a range of social issues, particularly the need for immigration reform and a living wage.

Given that President Donald Trump's campaign platform — and a slew of his executive orders — have targeted undocumented immigrants, this year's protests are expected to be yet another pointed rebuke of the business mogul's presidency.

Shops and restaurants across the Bay Area are expected to shutter on Monday, students are planning school walkouts, and even major tech hubs like Facebook and Uber have allowed their employees to participate in workers’ strikes without penalization.

Check below for a list of protests, rallies and demonstrations:

San Francisco:



Rally and festival at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office at 8 a.m.

Chinatown community rally at Portsmouth Square from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Rally at Justin Herman Plaza with a march to Civic Center Plaza at 11 a.m.

Montgomery Bart Station rally from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mountain View:

March at Rengstorff Park Community Center at 4 p.m. A rally will follow at 5:45 p.m. at City Hall.

San Jose:

Rally at Mexican Heritage Plaza at 1 p.m.

March to Arena Greens at Autumn and Santa Clara Streets at 3 p.m.

May Day rally and march at Story and King Roads from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Morgan Hill:

March from Galvan Park to ICE office on Vineyard Court at 4 p.m.

Oakland:

People's Climate Movement contingent march on 12th street near Citibank at 2 p.m.*

Hotel Workers contingent march at Mandela Parkway and Yerba Buena at 1:30 p.m.*

May Day Restaurant Industry contingent march on 1419 34th Avenue at 2 p.m.*

Rally at Fruitvale Plaza at 3 p.m.

*These marches will likely feed into the rally at Fruitvale Plaza.

Berkeley:



Workers’ Day Rally at UC Berkeley at 12 p.m.

Concord:

Rally at Meadow Homes Park at 4 p.m.

Rally at Todos Santos Plaza at 6 p.m.