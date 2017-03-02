NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 2: Signage for Snap Inc., parent company of Snapchat, is displayed on monitors on the floor New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before the opening bell, March 2, 2017 in New York City. Snap Inc. priced its initial public offering at $17 a share on Wednesday and Snap shares will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A Bay Area high school that counts itself among Snap Inc.'s first investors stands to win big after a booming initial public offering and first-day trading.

The company behind the popular messaging app Snapchat made its trading debut Thursday after a better-than-expected stock offering. Snap Inc. passed its first major test on Wall Street on Wednesday as it priced its initial public offering of 200 million shares at $17 each.

Soon after Thursday's opening bell rang at the New York Stock Exchange, the stock began trading at more than $24 a share – nearly 50 percent higher than its IPO price, CNBC reported. The Los Angeles company is valued at above $30 billion.

Saint Francis High School on Miramonte Avenue in Mountain View won’t divulge how much of the institution’s endowment fund is invest in Snap, but tech news website, The Information, reported that the school could rake in tens of millions of dollars in profit.

Five years ago, a then Saint Francis student, Natalie Eggers, alerted her father, a venture capitalist, about the booming social messaging app. She said all her friends were obsessed with it.

Barry Eggers, founder of Lightspeed Venture Partners, listened to his daughter and his firm became one of Snap’s first investors with $15.2 million in early 2012. And the SF Growth Fund — the private school’s student-run endowment fund that helps pay for scholarships and subsidize tuition — also got in one of Snap’s early investments rounds for an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

