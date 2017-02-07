A hillside on Highway 17 near Scotts Valley gave way Tuesday, shutting down the busy roadway indefinitely. (Feb. 7, 2017)

Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains was shut down indefinitely in both directions Tuesday because of a mudslide blocking northbound lanes near Vine Hill Road, according to Caltrans officials.

The main artery between Santa Clara Valley and the coast was closed around midday after a hillside gave way between Sugarloaf Road and Vine Hill. Caltrans said it's likely the highway will remain closed until Wednesday morning as crews work on clearing the slide and trying to stabilize a saturated hillside. A specific time for reopening was not provided.

No injuries were reported, but much like previous mudslides in the area, vehicles were hit by debris, and there were some close calls.

"It's scary. It just missed us by two minutes," Scotts Valley resident Richard Nibler said. "And I'd been looking up at that hillside, and I knew it'd be coming down again after that last one in January."

California Highway Patrol spokeswoman Trista Drake agreed a mudslide was likely with the amount of rainfall Tuesday.

"Yeah, it's been really unstable, even with Caltrans coming out here and doing some reinforcement work," she said. "You can see, with the wet weather, it just collapsed."

Also in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the overflowing San Lorenzo River caused flooding in some nearby communities. Residents of Felton Grove were especially hit hard by the rising waters. Some were evacuated, and others stuck around, doing their best to contain the mess.

Theron and Cassie Miller watched as the river literally rushed onto their property.

"You know it's coming. It hadn't stopped raining," Theron Miller said. "And you see it coming into your yard, and you're like, 'OK, hopefully it won't raise too fast.' But we knew it was coming."