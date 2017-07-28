All too often, children don’t have the school supplies — pens, paper, notebooks and more — that they need to succeed in school. Teachers struggle to fill the gap without the resources they need.

So this July, NBC Bay Area, Telemundo Area de la Bahia, and other NBC- and Telemundo-owned television stations across the country begun Supporting Our Schools.

We have partnered with several nonprofits, including Family Giving Tree, Communities in Schools, DonorsChoose.org, United Way and Boys & Girls Club, in an effort to help those in need with school supplies for the upcoming year.

Now through July 29, you can drop off donations at select Boys & Girls Clubs in the Bay Area or by donating online through FamilyGivingTree.org.

