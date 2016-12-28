From whales feasting on a shark in Monterey Bay to a foam spillage near Mineta San Jose International Airport, a variety of moments from 2016 were discussed via Twitter.

From wild animals to political promises, here are the top 10 tweets from NBC Bay Area that generated the most chatter on social media.

1. Anyone hungry? Seems like these killer whales hanging out in Monterey Bay were excited to stuff their guts while feasting on a shark just a few weeks ago.

2. Did you "Feel the Bern?" Bernie Sanders, the then-presidential hopeful stopped by the Bay Area in June to muster a few last minute votes before California's primary election.

3. Snow in the Bay Area? Nope, just a whole lot of foam. The white wave of fluff spilled onto streets in November near San Jose Mineta International Airport after a fire suppression system malfunctioned. One curious bystander decided to hop on his bike and take a joyride through the froth.

4. Is there anything else that goes better than the Bay Area and the latest gadget announcement? Back in March, Apple unveiled the then-new iPhone SE.

5. Well, that's one way to try and smuggle drugs into the United States. Roughly a half a million dollars' worth of marijuana in January was stuffed into makeshift casings made to resemble carrots. The ploy was foiled by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

6. A Donald Trump rally in Nevada back in November turned into a bit of panic when someone shouted "gun." Turns out no gun was ever found, but one man was detained. The man later told NBC that we simply flashed a "Republicans Against Trump" sign before a ruckus broke out in the crowd.

7. President-elect Donald Trump has promised to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but he had to jump over one such physical barrier when he visited the Bay Area in April. The impromptu move was sparked when protesters swarmed the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Burlingame and forced the then-Republican candidate to find a back door entrance before speaking at the California Republican Convention.

8. Speaking at the California Republican Convention back in April, Republican hopeful Ted Cruz was met with loud cheers after he vowed to slash taxes for Californians among delivering other promises to entice voters.

9. Steph Curry may be the star on the basketball court, but his wife is the up-and-coming star of the culinary industry. Ayesha Curry earned her own stardom when she nabbed a deal to appear on the Food Network.

10. Drivers traveling across the Bay Bridge ran into a bit of a traffic headache on Martin Luther King Jr. Day when a flock of protesters chained themselves together and blocked every westbound lane all in an effort to voice their outrage regarding unfair treatment of minorities.