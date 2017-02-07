Russian, Napa, Guadalupe Rivers Could Reach Flood Stage | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Flood Warning in Napa, Sonoma, Solano Cos.
East Bay

Russian, Napa, Guadalupe Rivers Could Reach Flood Stage

By NBC Bay Area staff

    The Russian and Napa rivers are expected to get near flood stage on Tuesday, and the rest of the North Bay and coastal mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

    In fact, in Sonoma County's Schellville, at least three cars were stranded in flooded city street waters and people were rescued from inside their vehicles, officials said.

    That advisory also goes for the Guadalupe River in San Jose.

    In addition, wind advisories will also go into effect for all nine Bay Area counties when the storm arrives around 9 p.m.

    The rain ramped back up Tuesday and soggy conditions are expected to make way for partial clearing by late Tuesday.

    In the Santa Cruz Mountains, rainfall totals could top out close to 5 inches by Wednesday. East Bay locations could see approximately four inches of rainfall. Peninsula totals are estimated to reach 3 1/2 inches followed by North Bay numbers hovering around 3 inches. South Bay spots could collect totals around 2 inches.

    Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago
