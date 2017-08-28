A private elementary school teacher and former tutor has been arrested on suspicion of possessing suspected heroin and methadone, a powerful pain medication, and committing identity theft, according to the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.

Delicia Gomez, 36, of Napa, was arrested at her Napa apartment Friday, police said.

Detectives learned early this month that Gomez was allegedly selling heroin in Napa, and during a search of her apartment in the 1100 block of Marina Drive on Aug. 12, they found methadone and a California identification card belonging to someone else, police said.

Gomez was not arrested so detectives could continue their investigation, and they learned she was an elementary school teacher at a private religious school in Vallejo and a former tutor at a Napa learning center, police said.

While Gomez was being booked into Napa County Jail, detectives found three baggies containing suspected heroin in her possession.

Gomez was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, bringing a controlled substance into a corrections facility, identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.