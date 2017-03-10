A man in his 20s allegedly advanced on Santa Clara police officers before one opened fire, killing him on Thursday, police said.

Neighbors told NBC Bay Area that the man may have had a history of mental health issues and was possibly carrying a knife. Santa Clara police Capt. Wahid Kazem confirmed at a news conference Friday that the man was holding a knife, which was found near the scene.

Video Video Shows Dirt Bikers Beating Man on Hwy 101 in SF

Officers had also been to the house earlier in the day on reports of a disturbance within the family, Kazem said. That call involved the same man, according to Kazem, who did not provide further details.

The deadly incident began around 5 p.m. Thursday when police responded to a call from an apartment unit on Deborah Drive on reports of a man acting "erratically." The call came from one of the man's parents, police said.

Video Raiders Aldon Smith Involved in SFPD Car Crash

The man had already left by the time officers arrived, but neighbors told NBC Bay Area he had left bloody handprints on a back window of the house.

Through conversations with neighbors and others familiar with the case, NBC Bay Area has learned that the man was apparently cutting himself with a knife, prompting his family to call 911.

Neighbors also say they believe he had that knife with him when he encountered police several blocks away.

Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting in Santa Clara: Police

A man in his 20s was fatally shot by a police officer in Santa Clara on Thursday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Sharon Katsuda reports. (Published Friday, March 10, 2017)

Soon after, the situation escalated to the point where an officer deployed his Taser to subdue the man, police said. But the situation "transitioned," and the officer shot the man on railroad tracks adjacent to the end of Deborah Drive, police said.

Police did not disclose whether the man was armed or how the situation transitioned, but emphasized that a nonlethal option had been used first. No officers were injured, they said.

Video Suspect Allegedly Assaults Female Muni Driver in SF

"At this point, it’s too early to speculate," Kazem said about the shooting. "There was some movement. But how that happened is not clear to me right now."

The man was not identified by police. The officer, who has been on the Santa Clara force for eight years, will be placed on administrative leave, police said.

Officers were wearing uniform cameras during the incident, and told NBC Bay Area that the footage has been turned over to the district attorney's office.

Check back for updates.