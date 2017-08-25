The 49ers' Jimmie Ward (No. 25) will be the starter at free safety in 2017. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Jimmie Ward’s transition to free safety is back on track.

Ward, who’s bounced between cornerback and safety since he was taken in the first round of the 2014 draft, came into 49ers training camp penciled in as the starter at free safety for 2017 in Robert Saleh’s new defensive scheme.

But a hamstring issue during conditioning tests July 27 put that move on hold.

Now, after almost a month away from being able to practice, Ward has been medically cleared to fully participate again, and returned to practice this week.

Despite his long absence, he’s still listed by the team as the starter at free safety going into the team’s third preseason game Sunday against the Vikings in Minnesota.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said this week that “we would like to” get Ward into Sunday’s game, but he and the coaching staff would make that decision later.

The transition to free safety is a comfortable one for Ward, who played the position at Northern Illinois. Under Saleh’s system – modeled after the one in Seattle and Jacksonville – the free safety acts as a deep center fielder in the middle of the field, while the strong safety plays close to the line of scrimmage as a way of limiting opposing running attacks.

Ward started 10 games at cornerback in 2016 for San Francisco, but is eager for the switch. Though he missed plenty of practice time, he had a good offseason of work and has continued to study, while injured.

“I feel like it’s only a concern to people who don’t know I can play safety,” Ward told reporters this week after returning to practice. “To me I feel comfortable. It’s my natural position.”

Though Ward feels confident at his new position and up-to-date on his assignments, he’s eager to get back on the field and start making tackles and plays. He still has plenty of time to get some action before the regular-season opener Sept. 10 vs. the Carolina Panthers.

“I don’t feel like I missed a lot,” Ward said, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “But it’s just the physical part of being out there and seeing things at a fast pace. I love it, man. I can really move around and play sideline to sideline. That’s fantastic.”