Niners' Pierre Garcon is Determined to be a Leader

Veteran wide receiver Pierre Garcon (No. 88) wants to be a leader on the 49ers. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Pierre Garcon has had a long and productive career in the NFL, catching 564 passes over nine seasons with Indianapolis and Washington. He’s been a sure-handed target while wearing two pro uniforms.

But his best season came in 2013 in Washington, when Kyle Shanahan – the new head coach of the 49ers – was that team’s offensive coordinator. In that offense, Garcon had a league-leading 113 catches for 1,346 yards and five touchdowns. So, it was hardly surprising when Garcon, an unrestricted free agent, decided to reunite with Shanahan and give his new team a true pro at wide receiver, even though it wasn’t known at the time who the team’s starting quarterback will be in 2017.

Garcon will be a foundation piece of a new-look receiving corps that also has added free-agent wideouts Marquise Goodwin and Aldrick Robinson.

But as Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com noted recently, the 49ers signed Garcon not only for his receiving skills, but his leadership abilities. Having played for Shanahan before, and knowing his offensive system – just as new quarterback Brian Hoyer and tight end Logan Paulsen do from their previous time with Shanahan – Garcon can be both a teacher and leader with his new teammates.

“I don’t mind help setting the tone,” Garcon told Wagoner. “That’s what I want to do, too. I have got a lot to prove to myself and for the team and for Kyle. I’ve got to make everybody look good for bringing me here. So I definitely want to set the tone, set the bar high and just make the plays that we’re supposed to make and win games and keep moving forward.”

At age 30, Garcon is coming off a strong season in Washington, catching 79 passes for 1,041 yards and three TDs. His yards-per-catch average of 13.2 was his highest since 2012.

Garcon never has played for a west coast team, but he said the chance to go to an organization with Shanahan that truly wanted his services makes him excited for the 2017 season.

“The West Coast is far from home, but I’m happy it happened and I’m happy I’m out here and I’m definitely happy to be somewhere I’m wanted,” he said.

The 49ers gave Garcon a five-year deal worth a potential $47.5 million.