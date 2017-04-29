Northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Highway 92 in San Mateo are shut down Friday evening while authorities investigate an officer-involved shooting, according to the California Highway Patrol. Ian Cull reports.

Northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Highway 92 in San Mateo were closed for hours through early Saturday morning while authorities investigated an officer-involved shooting, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Police said one suspect died in the shooting that involved three CHP officers, none of whom were injured. The shooting was reported at around 5:30 p.m. Friday when officers were involved in a confrontation with an armed suspect, police said. The freeway reopened just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but the three officers were driving in separate patrol cars before they all fired their weapons.



The CHP, San Mateo Police Department and San Mateo County District Attorney's office will be working together during the investigation.

Friday's incident adds to a growing number of freeway shootings in the Bay Area. Last month, police responded to a deadly shooting on Interstate 80 in Richmond and a shooting on Highway 101 in San Jose.

The CHP reports at least 85 shootings on Bay Area freeways since November 2015.

No other information was immediately available.