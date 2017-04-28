Northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Highway 92 in San Mateo are shut down Friday evening while authorities investigate an officer-involved shooting, CHP said.

Drivers headed in the northbound direction are being escorted off the roadway at Hillsdale Boulevard. The northbound ramp onto Highway 101 at Hillsdale is also closed.

An estimated time as to when all lanes will be reopened is not yet available.

Friday's incident adds to a growing number of freeway shootings in the Bay Area. Last month, police responded to a deadly shooting on Interstate 80 in Richmond and a shooting on Highway 101 in San Jose.

The CHP reports at least 85 shootings on Bay Area freeways since November 2015.

No other information was immediately available.