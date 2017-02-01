Banafsheh Akhlaghi , a human and civil rights attorney and former constitutional law professor, speaks at San Francisco International Airport before the release of her client. Jan. 31, 2017

Three days after the temporary travel ban involving seven Muslim-majority countries was revised by the White House, an unknown number of travelers are reporting being detained and questioned for hours at time at U.S. airports, lawyers and passengers say.

In an interview Wednesday with NBC Bay Area, Banafsheh Akhlaghi, a human and civil rights attorney and former constitutional law professor, said one of her clients, for example, was held in a secondary questioning room for nearly four hours on Monday at San Francisco International Airport.

And her client, Ava Kashani, 33, who is a green card holder now living in Oakland, said she wasn’t the only one. About 25 to 30 people who looked to be from the “Middle East, Mexico and India” were in the Customs and Border Protection office with her at SFO, all going through the same thing: Being asked by agents the very same questions she answered when applying for and receiving her green card five years ago. They also were asked to stop using their cell phones and lap tops so that the agents could check out their social media accounts and search histories, Akhlaghi recounted from other witness accounts.

Eventually, Kashani, who was born in Iran but visiting her family in Dubai, was released.

But it was only after 18 hours of flying and four hours of questioning, simply because she was born in a country on Donald Trump’s seven-country travel ban list, Akhlaghi said. Her client has no prior criminal record.

“This is just the San Francisco airport,” Akhlaghi said. “But we’re hearing this in LA, and all ports of interest. The fact that the White House is saying, that is not occurring, that is not reality. How many more are we having in this condition that we’re not hearing about?”

There is no easy answer.

Andre Segura, senior staff attorney with the Immigrants Rights Project at the ACLU, told VICE News that it was “impossible” to get a complete list of people detained at airports across the U.S. right now.

On Friday night, the Department of Homeland Security interpreted the president’s executive order restrictions applying to seven countries -- Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen – to mean that the travel ban did not apply to people with lawful permanent residence, generally referred to as green card holders.

NBC Bay Area posed questions to CBP on Wednesday, hoping to get a sense of who is being questioned and why. Those questions: Why are these green card holders and non-seven-country list travelers being questioned in secondary rooms? How many people across the U.S. are being questioned in secondary rooms a day? Has everyone been questioned during these secondary interviews been released into the U.S., or have there been any arrests or immigration holds? Has anyone been sent back?

The CPB press office did not immediately respond via email.

Relatives Wait for Loved Ones Detained by President Trump's Temporary Travel Ban at SFO

The uncertainly has left Kashani feeling “tormented,” her lawyer said.

Her saga began over the weekend, when she learned of the president’s order and decided she should leave her family visit in Dubai early and return to the Bay Are before her scheduled Feb. 10 return plane ticket. Through friends, she connected to her lawyer on Skype.

Akhlaghi urged her to stay calm. “ CPB agents are not bad guys,” she said, “they’re just following an edict.” Akhlaghi asked her client to fill out an out immigration representation form, called a G28, which they both had to sign via email.

Kashani’s plane landed Monday at 12:45 p.m. at SFO.

She passed the first re-entry machine for reentry. She inserted her passport. The machine spit out a receipt with a big black X on it. The X meant she had to wait in another line.

The first agent to see her asked typical questions that any traveler might hear. Did you bring any food with you? What was the purpose of your visit? How long were you there?

Then, the agent asked: How long were you in Iran?

I wasn’t, I was in Dubai, Kashani answered.

Still, the young woman who is on medical leave from her job was taken into a secondary customs room. About 30 others were there. A woman from Syria was crying. She was told she couldn’t use her phone. Three hours passed. Agents had taken her passport and green card and were presumably running it through a federal database, her lawyer said. Her aunt, waiting outside, was beginning to worry about Kashani’s medical condition, which her attorney didn’t want to describe in detail.

She was allowed to go to the bathroom. She told the agents she was feeling ill. They gave her a choice: She could get on a gurney and go with a paramedic and customs agent to the hospital and then return to SFO to finish the questioning. Or she could sign a waiver saying she didn’t need the medical help. She ended up signing the waiver. Twenty minutes later, she was let go. And what was she asked? “Every single question she had already answered” in getting her documents approved a decade ago by immigration agents, her lawyer said.

While Kashani ultimately had a good result: She was let go without harm or arrest, her lawyer said that the young woman told her that she doesn’t feel safe in America anymore.

“I don’t know where I belong anymore,” she recalled Kashani telling her. “This is inhumane.”