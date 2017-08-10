An Oakland musician was killed Wednesday when he was first robbed and then dragged from a vehicle, police said.

The incident was reported around 12:35 p.m. on the 400 block of Rich Street in the Temescal neighborhood, according to police. Responding officers found a man, since identified as David Deporis, with severe injuries.

The 40-year-old man was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The city's police department has launched a homicide investigation. Suspect information is not yet available.

An online search shows Deporis performing in multiple YouTube videos. His music was also found on SoundCloud.

Musician Regina Spektor described the death of the "beautiful musician" as the "saddest news."





Singer-songwriter Adam Green echoed the same sentiment.

"I'm still in shock," he wrote. "He was a powerful and imaginative folksinger and an exquisite person."

Deporis was also mourned by his friend, Seth Hebert-Faergolzia.

He wrote on Facebook: "Just found out my old friend Dave Deporis passed away. His music was so deeply heartfelt, his voice, strong and original, his performances lovely. The world just lost another great artist. Good luck in your next phase, Dave."

Many others who knew Deporis said they were "heartbroken" and expressed their condolences, prompting Hebert-Faergolzia to suggest creating a memorial album in their friend's honor. His idea was met by enthusiasm.

Condolences for Deporis poured in from fellow artists, music producers and others. According to social media, a memorial will be held on Sept. 9 at Sol Gate Studios in Oakland.

People with information about the case are asked to call the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or leave a tip at 510-238-7950.