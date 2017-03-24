Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is making last-minute attempts to keep the Raiders in the Bay Area.

Schaaf said Friday the city has presented the National Football League with a plan to build a new stadium using private funds.

"It lays it all out. It answers all the questions," Schaaf said. "The only question that remains is will the Raiders choose Oakland and stay home?"

Schaaf said a last-minute proposal to build a new stadium in Oakland was sent to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell this week.

"This is a better plan for the Raiders and the league than the plan in Las Vegas," Schaaf said.

The proposed new Oakland stadium would be built on 55 acres south of the Coliseum. The land is available immediately, according to Schaaf.

Renderings show a possible $1.3 billion stadium with $600 million already secured through private funds from the Fortress Investment Group and NFL Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Ronnie Lott.

Schaaf said the Oakland proposal could be $700 million less than building in Nevada.

But it might be too late.

"It's frustrating that it has to come to this," said Chris Dobbins with Save Oakland Sports.

Fans fear the rumors that NFL owners will approve the Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas when they gather for annual meetings in Phoenix and vote on Monday.

"Normally one would not call a vote if you don't have the votes," Dobbins said.

Schaaf said at the end of the day, the Raiders are a privately-owned team and it is up to them if they would like to stay in Oakland.

"This is a decision that rests in the hands of Mark Davis, as well as the ownership of the NFL," Schaaf said.

Raiders owner Mark Davis needs 24 of the 32 NFL owners to sanction the team's third move in 35 years.