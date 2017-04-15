Once Extinguished Fire Reignites, Guts Redwood City Home | NBC Bay Area
Once Extinguished Fire Reignites, Guts Redwood City Home

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A fire gutted a Redwood City home. (April 15, 2017)

    A fire that was knocked down Friday and continued to smolder through the night, reignited early Saturday morning and wrecked a Redwood City home.

    Firefighters were back on the scene at Hyde Street and Avondale Avenue fighting the destructive blaze.

    The fire department was first called to the home on Friday evening and crews extinguished the flames, officials said. However, the fire continued to smolder and sparked again early Saturday morning.

    No one was injured, officials said.

