One Arrested After Hayward Police Interrupt Dealership Burglary, Pursue Stolen U-Haul to Oakland | NBC Bay Area
By Bay City News

    Matthew Ulrich/NBC Bay Area
    Police interrupted a burglary at a motorcycle dealership in Hayward. (Dec. 28, 2016)

    One suspect is in custody and two others are at large after police interrupted a burglary at a motorcycle dealership in Hayward and then chased a stolen U-Haul truck to Oakland early Wednesday morning, a police spokesman said.

    Officers responded at 3:27 a.m. to a report of a burglary in progress at East Bay Motorsports at 21756 Foothill Blvd., Hayward police Sgt. Ruben Pola said.

    The suspects had stolen the U-Haul from another site and brought it to the dealership to load items there, but when officers interrupted the burglary, the suspects used the truck to intentionally ram a police vehicle and then flee, Pola said.

    A pursuit ensued that ended in the area of 12th and Willow streets in West Oakland, where two passengers got out of the car and ran away. The driver, a 20-year-old Oakland man, was taken into custody at the scene, Pola said.

    The driver, whose name was not immediately being released, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest, according to Pola.

    Anyone with information on the case, including the whereabouts of the other two suspects, is asked to email Hayward police at haywardpdtips@hayward-ca.gov.

    Published 9 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago
