One Dead, Two Critically Injured in Fremont Car Crash

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Crews investigate a fatal crash in Fremont. (May 14, 2017)

    One person was killed and two others were critically injured during a grisly crash in Fremont Sunday morning, fire officials said.

    It appears a car was attempting to make a U-turn near Fremont Boulevard and Paseo Padre Parkway around 3 a.m. when they collided head-on with another vehicle, Fremont Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Dickinson said. Speeding and running a red light may have caused a factor in the crash.

    "It looks like they were traveling at a pretty good rate of speed," Dickinson said. "(The cars) are definitely separated. It was a heavy impact. Major damage."

    The two critically injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital, Dickinson said. A fourth passenger was not transported.

    Traffic in the area was impacted for several hours while crews investigated the crash.

