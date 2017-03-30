One Person Burned, Another Suffers Smoke Inhalation in Redwood City Elementary School Fire | NBC Bay Area
One Person Burned, Another Suffers Smoke Inhalation in Redwood City Elementary School Fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

    One person was burned Thursday when a fire broke out in a Redwood City elementary school.

    The blaze at Sandpiper Elementary at 801 Redwood Shores Parkway was a cooking fire, according to the Redwood City Fire Department.

    One patient suffered burns, while a school's janitor sustained smoke inhalation, officials said. No students were injured.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    No further details were immediately available.

    Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago
