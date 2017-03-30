Firefighters are investigating a fire at an apartment complex in Norwich.

One person was burned Thursday when a fire broke out in a Redwood City elementary school.

The blaze at Sandpiper Elementary at 801 Redwood Shores Parkway was a cooking fire, according to the Redwood City Fire Department.

One patient suffered burns, while a school's janitor sustained smoke inhalation, officials said. No students were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

