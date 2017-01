The California Highway Patrol on Sunday was investigating a shooting that injured at least one person on Highway 242, near Concord, according to Concord police.

CHP officers and Concord police were at a Valero gas station with one suspect in custody in the 2200 block of Solano Way in Concord just after 5 p.m. Sunday, police said.

A Mercedes sedan could be seen with multiple bullet holes.

No further details were available.