Pacifica Man Arrested After 14,000 Child Porn Images Found in Home: Police

By Bay City News

    Police and FBI agents arrested a 28-year-old man Tuesday morning after a search of his Pacifica home allegedly led to the discovery of roughly 14,000 images of child pornography on his computers and other electronic devices.

    Officials served a warrant at Marlon Ramirez's home on Eastridge Circle around 7 a.m., according to police.

    The warrant was part of an investigation launched earlier this year when detectives found out about a Pacifica resident downloading child porn online.

    Ramirez allegedly provided a statement to investigators, and was arrested on suspicion of possessing and circulating child pornography, police said.

    Further details about the case were not immediately available.


