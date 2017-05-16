Police and FBI agents arrested a 28-year-old man Tuesday morning after a search of his Pacifica home allegedly led to the discovery of roughly 14,000 images of child pornography on his computers and other electronic devices.

Officials served a warrant at Marlon Ramirez's home on Eastridge Circle around 7 a.m., according to police.

The warrant was part of an investigation launched earlier this year when detectives found out about a Pacifica resident downloading child porn online.

Ramirez allegedly provided a statement to investigators, and was arrested on suspicion of possessing and circulating child pornography, police said.

Further details about the case were not immediately available.



