An alleged sexual assault was reported at Palo Alto High School, but parents were kept in the dark. (May 16, 2017)

A Peninsula school district on Wednesday will be graded on how well it handled an alleged sexual assault on one of its campuses.

An independent investigator is expected to weigh in on how the trustees of the Palo Alto Unified School District responded when a Palo Alto High School freshman accused a junior of sexually assaulting her in a campus restroom. The findings will be presented to the school board Wednesday

According to the Palo Alto Weekly, the school board was informed of the alleged assault last year. Parents were outraged when they realized that the teenager accused of the crime had been allowed to remain at school.

The same male student had also been convicted of another sexual assault off-campus of a Menlo-Atherton High School student.

The suspect eventually left the school on his own.

The Palo Alto Weekly reports that the school board hired an independent law firm to investigate how the district handled this case.

The board meets Wednesday at the district offices. The public can address the trustees at 4 p.m. before they go into a closed session to read the report.

That report will then be presented to the public at a board meeting next Wednesday.