Parked Car in Oakland Engulfed in Flames, Arson Suspect Arrested

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A parked car burns in Oakland. (Feb. 5, 2017)

    Officers with the California Highway Patrol in Oakland on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old transient accused of setting fire to a parked car, police said.

    Jose DeJesus Hermosillo faces multiple charges, including arson, after police determined that he torched a car on Fruitvale Avenue and East 7th Street Sunday morning, police said.

    The damaged vehicle has not been reported as stolen as of Sunday afternoon, according to police. Authorities are attempting to locate and speak with the owner.

    Police credit a nearby witness for reporting the fire to authorities and providing useful information pertaining to the suspect in question.

