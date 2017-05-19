People Rescued From Wreckage of Car After Crash in Oakland Hills | NBC Bay Area
People Rescued From Wreckage of Car After Crash in Oakland Hills

By NBC Bay Area staff

People pulled from wrecked car in Oakland Hills. (May 19, 2017)

Multiple people were pulled from the wreckage of a car that crashed in the Oakland Hills early Friday morning.

Four people were in the car that collided with a tree at Redwood Road and Skyline Boulevard.

Two people apparently extricated themselves, but two others had to be cut out of the mangled vehicle. It took emergency crews roughly an hour to pull them out, and they are in critical condition, officials say. 

Redwood Road is closed at Crestmont Drive and people are encouraged to use alternate routes.

No further details were immediately available.

Published 2 hours ago
