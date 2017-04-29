People's Climate March Draws Hundreds Across Bay Area

People gathered at Lake Merritt in Oakland for the People's Climate March. (April 29, 2017)

President Donald Trump plans to holding a rally to mark his 100th day in the White House, but thousands of people around the United States marked the day by marching on behalf of climate change.

The largest People's Climate March was expected in Washington D.C., but the Bay Area refused to be left behind.

In Oakland, crowds gathered at Lake Merritt, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Along with people urging the Trump administration to take the threat of climate change seriously. Also on site were more than 75 local organizations that work in the fields of environmental, social and economic justice.

"We resist, we build, we rise," was the slogan, according to an email from organizers.

The demonstrators were expected to march around the lake at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, people in the South Bay decided to march for climate, jobs and justice in San Jose. The group convened at City Hall and walked to Cesar Chavez Plaza.

