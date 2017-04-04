Police Arrest Suspect in Sexual Batteries on Muni Trains

A man accused of groping women on Muni trains has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

The man assaulted four women on the N Judah light-rail line, police said. He may have approached women on other lines as well.

Police said the man, whose name has not been released, has been charged with a number of misdemeanors.

Investigators believe there are more cases and witnesses and are hoping they come forward. At least 4 victims have come forward so far.