Police Arrest Suspect in Sexual Batteries on Muni Trains

By NBC Bay Area staff

    SFPD
    Alleged suspect in sexual battery on Muni line. (April 3, 2017)

    A man accused of groping women on Muni trains has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

    The man assaulted four women on the N Judah light-rail line, police said. He may have approached women on other lines as well.

    Police said the man, whose name has not been released, has been charged with a number of misdemeanors.

    Investigators believe there are more cases and witnesses and are hoping they come forward. At least 4 victims have come forward so far.

    Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago
