Police Identify Couple Found Dead Inside Berkeley Apartment

Two people were found dead inside a Berkeley residence Monday in what police were calling a suspicious circumstance. Rick Boone reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 23, 2017)

Two People Found Dead in Berkeley Home; Cause is a Mystery

A Berkeley couple found dead inside their apartment have been identified as Roger and Valerie Morash, police said Tuesday.

The deaths are being investigated by police as a suspicious circumstance.

Valerie Morash on her website is described as a postdoctoral research fellow at the Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute in San Francisco.

Police on Monday responded to the Morash's residence on the 3000 block of Deakin Street and found the two bodies. The cause of the deaths was not immediately apparent, police said, and the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Photos Governor Declares State of Emergency For 50 Counties

Police were alerted to the apartment home when a friend of one of the victims went to check on that person and found them dead. When officers searched the apartment, they found the second body, as well as two dead cats.

"The persons were not in a central location in the unit," Officer Byron White said Monday. "Their cause of death is not immediately apparent."

Exclusive 911 Ambulance Response Meltdown Alarms SF Officials

Officials ruled out carbon monoxide or radiation poisoning after tests came back negative for those elements.

The Berkeley Fire Department and PG&E crews also responded to the scene to make sure there were no hazardous conditions.

Autopsies will be performed on the victims, and officials said those may provide clues as to what happened. The results would take at least a day or two, police said.