People inside two cars exchanged gunfire with each other in San Francisco Sunday morning before fleeing the scene, according to police.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and police have yet to locate any suspects or victims following the shooting, which occurred along the 2700 block of Polk Street, according to San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Giselle Talkoff.

Police spotted shell casings on the ground, and an investigation is ongoing.



Further information was unavailable at the time.

