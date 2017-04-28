Police Investigating String of Car Break-Ins in Belmont | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Police Investigating String of Car Break-Ins in Belmont

By Michelle Roberts

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    Police are investigating a 17 car break-ins reported in Belmont. (April 28, 2017)

    A string of more than a dozen car break-ins in Belmont has some drivers changing their ways.

    Police said in all 17 cases the thieves did not have to break any windows because the doors or windows were left open.

    Mihai Nedelcu said he saw an alert from his neighbor on the social media site NextDoor about a string of car break-ins Thursday night. He is now planning to install surveillance cameras at his home.

    Police said a thief or thieves have canvassed the neighborhood near Notre Dame de Namur University and broke into 17 cars. They took a couple laptops and a GPS device.

    But in most of the cases police said the suspects just rummaged through the car looking for valuables. Some neighbors speculate the thieves target the area because of the easy access to Highway 101 and Interstate 280.

    Police said they do not know if the suspects were on foot or driving through the area. An investigation is ongoing.

    Published 57 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices