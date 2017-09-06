Police are investigating an alleged hate crime after a noose was found on the sidewalk outside an East Bay school.

An Alameda High School resource officer was informed of the discovery around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

A rope was tied into a "small noose" and tied to a fence near tennis courts on Encinal Avenue, school district officials posted on Facebook.

Police said in a statement that they believe the suspect "could have left the rope on display with the intention of threatening another person in the enjoyment of a right secured to him/her by the United States Constitution." That's why the crime is being investigated as a hate crime.

The noose has since been removed, said Alameda Unified School District officials, who have notified all the high school students' parents.

"A noose is a powerful symbol of intimidation. Please know that we denounce this kind of symbolic violence in the community," the district wrote on Facebook, urging potential witnesses to come forward.



Additional information was not immediately available.